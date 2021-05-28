Troopers: 1 dead after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a single vehicle collision resulted in the death of a driver in Orangeburg County on Friday.
According to Master Trooper Brian Lee, a vehicle was traveling north on Highway 301 near Landsdowne Road when the driver drove off the left side of the road.
Troopers say the vehicle hit an embankment, overturned and came to rest on in the southbound lane of Highway 301.
Lee says it is unknown if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident remains under investigation.
