Two people dead after experimental plane headed to Charleston crashes in Ohio

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAZ/WCSC) - Emergency officials say two people died after an experimental plane headed to Charleston crashed in Ohio Friday morning.
Union Township Fire Department officials said authorities received multiple 911 calls about the crash before 11 a.m.
The chief says the small plane crashed in a wooded area on a hillside about about 10 miles northwest of Portsmouth.
Larry Mullins, the director of Scioto County EMA, says the plane originated from Bellefontaine, Ohio and was headed to Charleston, South Carolina. He said two adults were on board the aircraft and did not survive their injuries.
A preliminary investigation has found the aircraft was a home built experimental plane with a pressurized cabin flying at altitudes of 25,000 feet, according to Mullins.
Mullins said people who witnessed the crash say they saw the plane spiraling out of control, heard explosions and saw smoke once the plane crashed.
