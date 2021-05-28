Video shows attack on flight attendant as tensions rise ahead of holiday weekend

NEW YORK (CBS News) - A disturbing video is highlighting the problems airlines are facing with unruly passengers.
The video shows an attack on a Southwest flight attendant earlier this week.
“I turn around and they start shoving each other, next thing I hear, ‘Don’t touch me,’” passenger Taro Arai said. “As soon as I turn around, the lady, the lady stood up and pow!”
The FAA says there have been 2,500 reports of unruly behavior in 2021, most related to the federal mask mandate.
Typically, there are 100 to 150 formal cases per year.
Southwest Airlines Union President Lyn Montgomery said that behavior includes airline employees being called names and being treated in a hostile manner.
AAA expects more than 34 million people will drive during the Memorial Day weekend, while 2.5 million will fly.
“To be able to go with really hardly any restrictions and be able to take my mom out is a blessing,” traveler Roderick Atkinson said.
For those hitting the road, they will feel a pinch in their wallet. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.04, more than a dollar per gallon higher than last year.
GasBuddy says the prices are higher mostly because oil companies cut production last year and now demand has outpaced supply.
