AC Flora High School student shot and killed, homicide investigation underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead.
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says John Carlisle Kelly of Columbia was shot and killed around 6 p.m. on Thursday in the 1000 block of Frasier Street, just off Bluff Road.
Kelly was a student at AC Flora High School.
When officers arrived they say they found a vehicle with several bullet holes in the driver’s side door and Kelly unresponsive in the driver’s seat.
He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they become available.
“We are working with the Richland County Sheriff Department to fully investigate this matter,” said Rutherford.
Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with any information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.
