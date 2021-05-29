CARTA beach shuttle begins operation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A new beach shuttle service began operations on Saturday.
CARTA’s new service connects riders from Mount Pleasant Towne Center to 9th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard on the Isle of Palms.
CARTA staff says they picked the location because it is one block away from restaurants and public restrooms and because it has handicap access.
The mostly weekend, free service began on Saturday and will run on Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day with select weekday holiday dates like Memorial Day and Labor Day.
CARTA says you can take connecting shuttles from other areas like North Charleston.
More information on the rules for the size and number of items you can bring on the bus with you are available here.
