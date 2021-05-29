Community groups place flags at Live Oak Memorial Gardens

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of people came out in West Ashley on Saturday to remember those who died in active military service.
Lowcountry Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, the American Heritage Girls Troop and members of the West Ashley High School NJROTC placed flags at the graves of veterans in Live Oak Memorial Gardens in West Ashley.
American Legion District 2′s John Coy says around 450 veterans are buried at Live Oak Memorial Gardens.
He says his group has helped coordinate the event for 15 years and it’s special to see so many families after having to cancel last year’s event because of COVID regulations.
“Well, I thank the parents for that when they bring their children out here because they explain to them why we are doing that. And it’s a way of teaching them about our country and how to be progressive and how to be looking forward to your life and the country,” Coy said.
