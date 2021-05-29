Cougars’ CAA Tournament Run Ends in Semifinals

The Cougars were the first to threaten in the third, putting two men in scoring position on back-to-back singles in a wild pitch but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity. CAA Player of the Year Jared Dupere delivered the tie-breaking hit for Northeastern in the sixth with a two-run homer to straight away center to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead. Harrison Hawkins would answer for the Cougars in the home half with an RBI double to left that cut the margin in half to 2-1. The deficit stayed at one until the top of the eighth when Northeastern scored three runs on four consecutive hits to push the lead to 5-1.