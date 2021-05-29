Cougars’ CAA Tournament Run Ends in Semifinals

WILMINGTON, N.C. --- Top-seeded Northeastern broke a scoreless deadlock with a two-run homer in the top of the sixth and pulled away with a three-run eighth to defeat College of Charleston, 5-1, and end the Cougars’ gritty run in the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Championship on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Field.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: Northeastern 5, College of Charleston 1
Location: Wilmington, N.C. (Brooks Field)
Records: Charleston (27-25), Northeastern (34-10)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars were the first to threaten in the third, putting two men in scoring position on back-to-back singles in a wild pitch but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity. CAA Player of the Year Jared Dupere delivered the tie-breaking hit for Northeastern in the sixth with a two-run homer to straight away center to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead. Harrison Hawkins would answer for the Cougars in the home half with an RBI double to left that cut the margin in half to 2-1. The deficit stayed at one until the top of the eighth when Northeastern scored three runs on four consecutive hits to push the lead to 5-1.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Freshman right-hander William Privette turned in an outstanding start for the Cougars, limiting Northeastern’s potent offense to one hit in five scoreless innings while fanning four and walking one.
NOTABLES
· Hawkins capped his stellar senior campaign with an RBI double in a 1-for-4 effort.
· Cam Dean accounted for two of the Cougars’ five hits in a 2-for-3 performance in the nine hole.
· Charleston was held to a 2-for-8 day with runners on base and a .182 (2-for-11) clip with two outs.
THANK YOU SENIORS
· Hawkins caps his tenure at CofC with a .308 average, 26 doubles, 13 homers and 75 RBI in 111 career games. He led the Cougars in almost every major category this season while earning a spot on the All-CAA First Team.
· Ari Sechopoulos ends his career with CofC with 25 home runs, 113 RBI and 36 doubles and ranks 10th all-time with 212 games played. He also boasts a .988 career fielding percentage in more than 1500 chances.
· Luke Stageberg played in 77 games over the last four seasons with a career batting average of .287 to go along with 10 doubles, two home runs and 24 RBI in a steadily increasing role.
· Jordan Carr filled several key roles on the Cougars’ pitching staff over the last two seasons compiling a 4-3 record with a 4.26 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 86.2 innings over 27 appearances.
· Tradd James was limited to seven appearances after battling through injury for much of this season, and caps his career with a 4-1 record, a 3.38 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 58.2 innings pitched over 28 appearances.
· McLendon Sears has been a reliable glove and a consummate teammate over the last three seasons, appearing in more than 60 games with 22 starts and an unblemished fielding percentage in more than 60 chances.
· Steven Cook compiled a 4-3 record with 33 strikeouts in 39.2 innings across 23 appearances since his arrival in 2019.
· Grant Smith appeared in five games over the last two seasons with the Cougars with two scoreless frames in 2020 while fanning two in two and one-third innings this spring.