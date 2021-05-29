Crews clear scene after early-morning incident on Ashley River Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lane blocked by emergency vehicles on one of the Ashley River Bridges reopened just after 6 a.m. Saturday.
Charleston Police and other agencies responded to the incident on the bridge headed into downtown Charleston from West Ashley before 5 a.m.
The far right lane was blocked by police, an ambulance and at least one fire truck for more than an hour.
Police have not yet provided details on the incident or confirmed whether anyone was injured.
