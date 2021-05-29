Hot afternoon with a few showers and storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will approach the Lowcountry today, we could see a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening as the front pushes across the region. Still hot today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. This front will then cool off high temperatures for a few days. Highs will be in the low to mid 80′s on Sunday. We will see mostly sunny skies Memorial Day with highs in the low to mid 80′s, mid to upper 80s on Tuesday. Rain and storm chances increase Wednesday through Friday with highs near 90 degrees.