Police investigate reported overnight shooting, but questions remain

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston investigators say they are working to determine if a man found injured early Saturday morning was actually the victim of a shooting.
North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said officers responded to the 4900 block of O’Hear Avenue at 12:24 a.m. Police had received word that a victim of a shooting was at that location, he said.
Officers found one victim suffering what initially appeared to be a gunshot wounds. EMS took the victim to a hospital for treatment but there was no immediate word on his condition.
But Deckard said based on the investigation as of 10 a.m. Saturday, police cannot confirm the injuries the victim suffered are from a gunshot.
Police are also working to determine how the person was injured, what caused the injuries and where the incident happened.
Officers do not have information on a possible attacker.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800.
