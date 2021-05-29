RiverDogs Erase Six-Run Deficit to Beat Woodpeckers 7-6

The Charleston bullpen was brilliant the rest of the way, limiting the Woodpeckers to just four baserunners over the final six innings. Seth Johnson tossed 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out four. Andrew Gross closed the game with 3.0 perfect innings to earn the win. The right-hander has not allowed a run in his last 14.0 innings on the mound and has been perfect over his last 6.0 innings of work.