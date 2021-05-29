RiverDogs Rally for 5-4 Victory, Win Fourth in a Row

Fayetteville (9-13) reached the scoreboard first against RiverDogs starter Cole Wilcox in the second inning. Juan Paulino reached base with one out via a throwing error by shortstop Abiezel Ramirez. He was then running on a pitch to Jose Alvarez that was bounced to first. The RiverDogs recorded an out, but Paulino advanced all the way to third on the play and would cross the plate on a wild pitch. Nerio Rodriguez extended the Woodpeckers lead to 3-0 with a bases loaded single down the first base line in the third inning.