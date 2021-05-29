SC reports 173 new COVID-19 cases, low percent-positive rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 173 new COVID-19 cases in the latest batch of tests and is investigating another 140 probable cases Saturday.
The state reported four confirmed deaths but no probable deaths. None of the confirmed deaths, three of which were in elderly patients and one was in a middle-aged patient, were reported in Lowcountry counties.
That brings the state’s totals to 491,541 confirmed cases, 101,371 probable cases, 8,567 confirmed deaths and 1,161 probable deaths.
Sunday’s reports included results from 12,899 tests with a 2.0% positive rate, one of the lowest percent-positive rates reported.
DHEC says more than 7.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
