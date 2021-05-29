Small group of protesters gather demanding ‘Justice for Jamal’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Approximately 10 protesters gathered Saturday morning to call for criminal charges in the death of a man who died in custody at the Charleston County jail.
Jamal Sutherland died Jan. 5 at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Sutherland, who had been booked into the jail the night before on an assault charge, became unresponsive as detention deputies worked to forcibly remove him from his cell and died.
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has not filed criminal charges, saying she is waiting for more information from ongoing investigations before she can decide whether criminal charges would be viable in court.
Chanting “Black lives matter” and holding signs with messages like “Justice for Jamal” and “Charge them now,” the protesters called on Wilson to file charges against the two detention deputies.
The protesters gathered outside Charleston’s Dock Street Theatre, which is hosting some events as part of the Spoleto Festival that kicked off Friday.
Spoleto Festival spokesperson Jenny Ouellette released a statement about the protests Saturday afternoon:
As a nonprofit performing arts organization, our mission is to uplift and amplify the voices of artists and provide a platform for expression. Protest and the act of protesting are not only human rights, but they are also necessary means of expression, catalysts for change, and, in many ways, the most fundamental forms of artistic freedom. We support the protesters’ rights to have their voices heard.
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano initially put the deputies on paid administrative leave, then placed them on administrative duty in the week’s after Sutherland’s death.
She terminated the deputies on May 17.
In letters to the deputies, Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle, Graziano wrote that while the continuing investigation into Sutherland’s death was still ongoing, “it has become evident that your continued employment at the jail at this time has resulted in extreme disruption of operations which has to [sic] potential to jeopardize other residents, personnel and citizens.”
Charleston County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of a $10 million settlement in Sutherland’s death, the largest civil rights settlement in the state. Under the vote, $8 million will come from Charleston County, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the North Charleston Police Department will each pay $1 million.
Sutherland’s family released the following statement through Christmas Injury Lawyers, which, along with the Peper Law Firm, is representing them:
Justice for Jamal will come in many forms. We are pleased to have negotiated a settlement with the government entities that provides the type of civil justice he deserves, but our work is not yet done. With God’s help, we will continue the necessary conversations with local, state, and federal leaders to ensure that everyone affected by mental illness is treated with the same dignity and respect we all deserve and demand. As we move forward, please continue to pray for our family, our community, each other, and justice for Jamal.
At a Wednesday news conference, Sutherland’s mother, Amy, also called for charges.
“They need jail and they need jail today,” she said. “The death of my son has opened my eyes to a part of the world, I did not want to see. I now see how families feel. I now know how mothers feel when your child don’t come home, and they haven’t done anything wrong.”
Wilson, meanwhile, has not ruled out the possibility of charges. However, she said she expects to have the information needed to make a decision on criminal charges by the end of June.
