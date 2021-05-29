Suspect in custody following Myrtle Beach shooting that injured one

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody in connection with a shooting that happened late Friday night on Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 11:40 p.m. in the area of 34th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
Arriving officers identified a vehicle they said was involved in the shooting and alerted other authorities.
Area officers stopped the vehicle shortly thereafter and several people were detained, according to the MBPD. The name of the suspect taken into custody will be announced after formal charges are made, police said.
According to the MBPD, one person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting.
