Charleston city councilman charged with DUI

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Court records show Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend.
Berkeley County court records say that Griffin was driving under the influence with a BAC of less than .10 Saturday night.
He has since paid a personal recognizance bond of $500 and is out on bail until his hearing.
Court records show that Griffin’s court date will be at 2 p.m. on July 15.
