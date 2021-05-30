Charleston launches Beach Reach Shuttle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County says they are coming up with a new way to get folks to the beach.
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority says their new beach shuttle is set to launch Sunday.
CARTA’s Beach Reach Shuttle will take beachgoers from Towne Centre in Mount Pleasant over to the Isle of Palms and officials say it’s completely free to hop on.
The county says the service aims to help those who don’t want to park on the island.
The bus runs every Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day Weekend, but it will also run this Monday for Memorial Day.
Officials say the first bus leaves Towne Centre at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
