Police investigating vandalism of Hampton Park monument

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after the discovery of damage to a monument in Hampton Park.
After getting reports of vandalism to the Denmark Vesey monument in Hampton Park, officers found “significant damage” to the statue’s pedestal, officials say.
According to authorities, the damage is believed to have been caused between noon Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officials with the city of Charleston say they are already planning repairs to the monument.
“As with other recent acts of vandalism against our city’s monuments, we will repair this damage,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “We will work to punish those who did it. And we will never allow this kind of cowardly misconduct to divide our city or distract our citizens from the real and meaningful progress that we are all making together.”
The Charleston Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty central detective.
