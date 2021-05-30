Deputies investigating Saturday night shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Authorities say they are investing a Saturday night shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to Windsor Hill Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night for suspicious activity.
Deputies say that when they arrived they found three people in a car. Then, as the deputy exited his vehicle, the front passenger and back passenger exited the vehicle to escape the area and a gunshot was heard by the deputy just as the two subjects ran out of sight, authorities said.
Authorities say the deputy called for assistance while taking control of the driver of the vehicle.
Deputies say they were able to locate a male victim suffering a gunshot wound to the thigh and that person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies say the driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.