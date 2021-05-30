Deputies: Man fatally shot on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the death of a man who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Deputies say they first responded to Keystone Drive on St. Helena Island at around 11 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, deputies say they learned that Anthony Rivers Jr., 30, was shot outside a home during a social gathering.
Rivers Jr. was transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital by Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services, but deputies say he later died from his wounds.
Investigators interviewed witnesses and processed the scene for forensic evidence, but the BCSO says no suspects have been identified.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office advised that a forensic autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Anyone who has information on Anthony Rivers Jr.’s shooting death is urged to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
