Outdoor art exhibition opens at Spoleto

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An outdoor art exhibition will be open to the public in Marion Square as part of Charleston’s annual Spoleto Festival.
Organizers with the festival say the Piccolo Spoleto Outdoor Art Exhibition opened for its 42nd season on Friday, but will be on display until June 12.
Visitors can stroll through the outdoor space and view new art by 61 South Carolina artists. Additionally, many of the artists featured will be on site to chat with the public.
Organizers say the exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until the exhibition closes. They also say the outdoor exhibition is free of charge and open to all.
