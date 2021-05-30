Quiet weather heading into Memorial Day, storm chances return mid-week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front crossed the area early this morning, behind it more comfortable temperatures and lower humidity for the rest of the day! With more sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. The sunshine continues on Memorial Day with highs in the low to mid 80′s, mid 80s on Tuesday. Rain and storm chances increase Wednesday through the weekend with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s.