Quiet weather heading into Memorial Day, storm chances return mid-week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front crossed the area early this morning, behind it more comfortable temperatures and lower humidity for the rest of the day! With more sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. The sunshine continues on Memorial Day with highs in the low to mid 80′s, mid 80s on Tuesday. Rain and storm chances increase Wednesday through the weekend with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s.
TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon, not as warm. High 81, Low 59.
MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 84, Low 62.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 85, Low 65.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High 87, Low 69.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. High 88, Low 70.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms likely. High 85, Low 70.
