SC reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 159 new COVID-19 cases in the latest batch of tests and is investigating another 109 probable cases Sunday.
The state reported five confirmed deaths but no probable deaths. Of the five confirmed deaths, four were in elderly patients and one was in a middle-aged patient from Colleton County.
That brings the state’s totals to 491,648 confirmed cases, 101,444 probable cases, 8,572 confirmed deaths and 1,160 probable deaths.
Sunday’s reports included results from 10,675 tests with a 2.4% positive rate.
DHEC says more than 7.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
