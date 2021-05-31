Charleston Co. schools ramp up summer meal program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is ramping up their efforts to get food to families and students in need this summer.
They say they’ll be doing this through weekly, bundle packages and daily meals.
The district is prepared to provide about 2,400 students with bundle meals every week, Charleston County School District Spokesperson Jeremy Tunstill said. This is about 500 more meals per week than they originally anticipated.
The boxes can be picked up by families weekly and the district says each box will consist of seven breakfasts and seven lunches.
The weekly, bundle meals are one of two options for students this summer.
The district also plans to provide two daily meals to students. They say they are prepared to distribute about 4,000 lunches and 3,000 breakfasts every day. The program will serve 113 sites throughout Charleston County.
Tunstill says it’s important that they not forget about the nearly half of students at Charleston County schools that depend on school meals for their daily nutrition.
”That food shortage, or those problems at home, or the inability to put food on the table for whatever reason, it doesn’t go away in the summer,” Tunstill said. “It doesn’t magically go away. So, what we’re doing is kind of bridging that nutrition gap that exists in the summer.”
CCSD says the programs run from June 21 to August 2 and all kids under the age of 18 qualify for the summer programs.
