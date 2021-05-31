Charleston sheriff unveils military themed squad car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano unveiled the sheriff’s office’s newest squad car for Memorial Day.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they wanted to salute all military service members who have laid down their lives for our country. They say it is part of an ongoing effort to honor the fallen and all veterans.
Sheriff Kristin Graziano unveiled the new military car on Friday.
The sheriff’s office says the new car is a Dodge Charger patrol vehicle emblazoned with red, white and blue designs, along with digital camouflage on the sides. It features the seals of all branches of the armed forces.
Part of the impetus for the new military car is the CCSO’s most recently received honor, the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s 2021 Pro Patria Award.
CCSD says Master Deputy and Army Reserve Sgt. Benjamin Zager nominated the agency in January.
The honor is given out on behalf of the Department of Defense to organizations that show leadership and adopt policies that make it easier for employees to simultaneously serve in the military, the CCSO said.
“Ben and all of our veterans, I want to thank you for serving our community, for serving Charleston County and for serving us,” Sheriff Graziano said. “And I thank you for serving our country.”
CCSO was among 3,382 applicants and they say they were proud to receive the award last week.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.