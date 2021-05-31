Community holds candlelight, balloon release for slain man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders in North Charleston say they will be hosting a celebration of life service and a balloon release to honor a young man murdered earlier this month.
Community members will be walking from Martin Park on America Street to Johnson Street, further uptown. Organizers say the march will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
An additional celebration of life service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Faith Covenant Cathedral located at 1301 Remount Road in North Charleston.
