Community holds candlelight, balloon release for slain man
By Riley Bean | May 31, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 12:55 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders in North Charleston say they will be hosting a celebration of life service and a balloon release to honor a young man murdered earlier this month.

Organizers say that members of the Charleston community will be remembering Robert Jenkins, 24, who was killed in a shooting downtown on May 24.

Community members will be walking from Martin Park on America Street to Johnson Street, further uptown. Organizers say the march will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

An additional celebration of life service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Faith Covenant Cathedral located at 1301 Remount Road in North Charleston.

