Community Resource Centers plan food distributions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A non-profit based out of North Charleston says they will be hosting two food distributions this coming week.
The first distribution will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Resource Centers’ location in North Charleston. Organizers say it will be a massive food distribution that will be located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
The second distribution will be held Saturday and the CRC says they will not only be distributing groceries at this event but also feminine hygiene products and baby supplies.
Organizers say this distribution will also start at 2 p.m. and it will be hosted at the same 3947 Whipper Barony Lane address.
