Construction underway for safety improvements in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction is underway for a safety project in Berkeley County which has been in the works for years.
Crews are building a pedestrian bridge over Royle Road to Sangaree Elementary School and are also putting in a roundabout at the intersection of Royle Road and Sangaree Parkway.
“A lot of kids that go to Sangaree Elementary, Intermediate and the Middle School have to go across Royle Road,” councilman Tommy Newell said at a recent council meeting. “It gives them the opportunity to have safe travel over Royle Road which is a bad road to begin with because it’s on a curve... it’s a mess of an intersection and it’s always been that way since I went to elementary school there at Sangaree.”
The county spokeswoman said foundation work for the pedestrian bridge is scheduled to begin in early June. The project is expected to cost about $5 million and construction is supposed to wrap up by December 2021.
