2020 Housing Report: 428 homeless veterans identified in January count

“...Our partnership with Dorn VA Medical Center is helpful in identifying veterans who could benefit from our services and coordinating our efforts to ensure we are effective in helping to stabilize veterans here until we can move them to their own housing. These men and women have their own case manager to help them on their journey. At Transitions, we offer three four-bed rooms for veterans, including one room exclusively for female veterans experiencing homelessness. The staff has also undergone specialized training in intervention methods to better help us in working with our veteran population.”