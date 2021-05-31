Lowcountry businesses see crowds on Memorial Day amid staff shortage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry businesses saw large crowds on Memorial day and throughout the weekend, despite some of them being short-staffed.
Some business owners say they have seen more people this Memorial day than ever before.
John Keener, the owner of Charleston Crab House, said they were packed with reservations on Monday, meaning they were not able to seat other people.
Keener said business has been booming for the hospitality industry, but they are still struggling to find enough workers to keep up with the crowds.
All five of Keener’s restaurants are shutting down on Tuesday due to the lack of being able to supply enough staff to serve customers. The restaurants will re-open on Wednesday at noon.
“We need workers desperately. We need experienced line cooks immediately. Everybody can use them in our business, wait staff, hostess staff, everybody is begging for people to come back to work and we’re seeing a little bit of change in people,” Keener said. “We’re seeing things moving forward, and workers are coming back, and it looks like good process.”
Restaurants on Folly Beach also saw a lot of people as the beach filled up.
Ed Iames, the owner of Loggerhead’s Beach Grill, said business has been steady the entire Spring season.
“There are plenty of guests, but not quite enough people to serve them and we’re doing our best to get there, but we need some more actually,” Iames said. “Thank God we’ve got a great staff here, great team, people have really dug deep and gotten us through these busy weeks. But we need some more people in the front of the house and in the back of the house.”
Keener believes that now with some unemployment benefits ending in June, more people will start to come back to work and fill those positions.
