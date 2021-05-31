Memorial Day concert scheduled at Hampton Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - To honor America’s fallen heroes, a Memorial Day band concert will take place Monday afternoon.
The concert is part of the Piccolo Spoleto festival. Organizers say this year they are changing their venue to Hampton Park.
The concert will begin at 3 p.m. Monday and will be performed by the Charleston Concert Band. It will be a salute to America and her fallen heroes, featuring patriotic marches and show tunes, organizers say.
Admission is free and the Spoleto festival says people should come out and bring chairs and blankets.
The concert will last approximately 45 minutes.
