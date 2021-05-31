2 motorcyclists killed in Williamsburg Co. crash

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two motorcyclists have died in a collision with a truck.
Troopers say they first responded to the scene of the accident at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The SCHP says a Nissan truck was driving north on SC 41 when it tried to turn onto Piney Forest Road. While it was turning it hit two motorcyclists heading south on SC 41.
Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets, but troopers say both were killed in the crash.
Master Trooper Brian Lee says the driver of the truck failed to yield the right of way by turning onto Piney Forest Road.
More information on the deceased can be found by contacting the Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office.
Troopers say the crash is under investigation by the SCHP.
