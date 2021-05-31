Patriots Point hosts Memorial Day Taps ceremony

The museum says they are participating in “Taps Across America”. (Source: Live 5)
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is getting ready to pay tribute to America’s fallen service members.

The museum says they are participating in “Taps Across America”. It is an event that promotes the national moment of remembrance.

At 3 p.m. Monday, the museum says Taps is set to be played on the USS Yorktown’s flight deck.

The song is unique to the US military and it is typically played at funerals, wreath-laying ceremonies, and memorial services.

