Plans for a Harris Teeter at Carnes Crossroads still on hold

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib is asking Harris Teeter to start developing its property in Carnes Crossroads or consider making room for another business that will.
“We are now 16 or so years into them purchasing the property,” Habib said. “I think the Carnes developer believes they can work something out with another developer - whether it’s grocery or not.”
Harris Teeter bought the 15.6-acre property early into the development of Carnes Crossroads. Habib says getting the crossroads off the ground was plagued by the 2008 economic downtown but has since turned into a hub for thousands of families in the area.
“We need economic development for two reasons. One we need to serve the people who live here. If you go out to Carnes crossroads, you’ll see the closest grocery store is miles away,” Habib said. “Second, if you want to reduce traffic, you put retail and people together.”
A Harris Teeter spokesperson responded to a request for comment from Live5News by saying, “We cannot speak to a specific location unless we are currently operating a store or have executed a lease for a future location.”
Habib says the vacant property is holding up development in the area. He says, Harris Teeter owns the land and the city doesn’t have any way to force them to develop or sell.
“When you have a very key central piece of property that will play a catalytic role in other development that isn’t developing, it gives me a little bit of heartburn,” Habib said.
Habib says Goose Creek is by no mean a food desert, but more grocery stores are needed to help reduce the number of cars on the road. He says building communities, not just homes, will allow people to shop closer to home and reduce travel.
