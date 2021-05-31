Rain and storm chances on the way up for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This evening will be pleasant for outdoor activities, a nice breeze with low humidity! Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s, falling into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight. Tuesday will feature more sunshine with the slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s with increasing clouds in the afternoon. We slide into a typical June pattern Wednesday through the weekend with showers and storms likely each day. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s with higher humidity.