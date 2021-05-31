Rain and storm chances on the way up for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This evening will be pleasant for outdoor activities, a nice breeze with low humidity! Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s, falling into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight. Tuesday will feature more sunshine with the slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s with increasing clouds in the afternoon. We slide into a typical June pattern Wednesday through the weekend with showers and storms likely each day. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s with higher humidity.
THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Mostly clear, pleasant. Evening temperatures in the 70s, falling into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight.
TUESDAY: Morning sunshine, increasing clouds in the afternoon with an isolated shower. High 83, Low 67.
WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. High 86, Low 69.
THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. High 87, Low 70.
FRIDAY: More clouds than sunshine. Scattered showers and storms. High 86, Low 70.
SATURDAY: More clouds than sunshine. Scattered showers and storms. High 85, Low 70.
SUNDAY: Times of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. High 85, Low 71.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.