Return to sunshine to wrap up the Memorial Day weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunshine will return to the Lowcountry as we conclude our Memorial Day weekend across the Lowcountry! Expect a sunny and cool start to our Memorial Day with sunshine warming the temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Below average temperatures won’t last long as we slide into a typical June pattern over the next couple of days. That means warmer temperatures, higher humidity and daily showers and storms in the forecast. A small rain chance on Tuesday will give way to better chances for showers and storms beginning on Wednesday.