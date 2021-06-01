Berkeley County releases dashcam video of Charleston City Councilman’s arrest at DUI checkpoint

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released footage Tuesday afternoon showing the weekend arrest of Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin.
Berkeley County court records state Griffin was charged with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of less than 0.10 percent on Saturday evening. Deputies have not specified his blood-alcohol content.
State law prohibits anyone from driving a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or higher.
Deputies released dashcam footage of Griffin being placed in handcuffs and placed into the back of a Berkeley County Sheriff’s vehicle.
A judge set a personal recognizance bond of $500 and Griffin has since been released.
Court records show Griffin has a court date of July 15 on the charge.
