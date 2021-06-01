Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner commit to Palmetto Championships

The addition of Koepka and Kisner add to a growing list of high-profile names who will tee it up at Congaree Golf Club including World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, World No. 10 Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter. Players have until 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 4 to commit to the tournament. A full field list will be announced once the commitment deadline has passed.