Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner commit to Palmetto Championships

RIDGELAND, South Carolina – With the PGA TOUR returning to South Carolina next week for its third event of the 2020-21 Season, tournament officials announced today that World No. 7 and recent PGA Championship runner-up Brooks Koepka and three-time PGA TOUR winner and South Carolina native Kevin Kisner have committed to the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, which is set to take place June 10-13 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.
The addition of Koepka and Kisner add to a growing list of high-profile names who will tee it up at Congaree Golf Club including World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, World No. 10 Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter. Players have until 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 4 to commit to the tournament. A full field list will be announced once the commitment deadline has passed.
Koepka, a four-time major champion, will make his first start on TOUR since the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, where he finished runner-up to champion Phil Mickelson. The 31-year-old is an eight-time PGA TOUR winner, including his most recent title at the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
In 12 starts during the 2020-21 season, Koepka has four additional top-10 finishes to go along with his victory and currently sits at No. 14 in the FedExCup standings.
Adding to the list of players in the field with ties to South Carolina, Kisner, an Aiken resident, will compete in his home state for the third time this season.
Currently No. 48 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Kisner owns three PGA TOUR titles and is in search of his first victory since the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. In 17 starts this season, Kisner’s best finish is a runner-up at The RSM Classic in November, where he fell to Robert Streb in a playoff.