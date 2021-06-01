Charleston Co. School District considering $613 million budget with tax increase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Charleston county taxpayers may pay more on their property tax bill if the Charleston County School District approves its budget for the next year.
Recently, the school board voted to give preliminary approval to the district’s 2022 general operation fund budget of $613 million.
The proposed budget is a $27 million increase from the previous year. It also features a tax increase of 3.4 mills, which is roughly a $10 million increase.
Homeowners living in their homes would not see a tax increase, but non-owner-occupied homes would see a $20.40 tax increase on a property valued at $100,000. Business owners would see a $109 annual increase for commercial property assessed at $500,000.
" The process that we go through is essentially the same each year, and we’re paying attention the needs of our students and our teachers are, what those needs are, and trying to do so in a fiscal amount that is appropriate and to make sure we keep our taxpayers in mind as we go through those processes,” CCSD Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Don Kennedy said.
A lot of the funds will go towards state-mandated costs like the $1,000 salary increase for teachers and ‘step’ increases.
District leaders say the proposed budget will also focus on new priorities and goals the school board has.
The school board will vote on the second and final reading of the budget on June 28th. In the meantime, there will be several meetings and discussions taking place that could change what the budget will look like.
