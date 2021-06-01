Deputies warn of scammers impersonating Dominion Energy

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two scam calls reported Tuesday afternoon involving someone pretending to be an electric utility employee.
Lt. Rick Carson said both incidents involved the same telephone number, 1-800-727-5127, and in both calls, the caller identified himself as “Kevin Parker.”
“He spoke with an accent that was not American,” Carson said. “When you call the number back automated answering indicates it is Dominion Energy.”
Deputies say multiple calls to the actual Dominion Energy number were not returned.
Carson says the victims were told their electric or gas service was about to be shut off.
The first victim was told to buy $2,000 in gift cards to prevent losing service but he realized it was a scam and did not buy the cards, Carson said.
The second victim went to an ATM and withdrew $2,000 which she then converted to Bitcoin and sent to the scammer.
Carson says anyone who receives such a call should report these incidents. They should pay special attention to the phone numbers, names and accents of the callers, he said.
