FIRST ALERT: Crash causing 6-mile backup on I-26 in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash Tuesday afternoon blocked all lanes of I-26 near the Ridgeville exit.
The crash was reported two miles east of Exit 187. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said word of the crash came in at approximately 1:47 p.m.
There was no word on injuries.
SCDOT is reporting a backup between exits 194, the exit for Jedburg Road, and exit 187.
As of 4:16 p.m., the average driving speed in the area was 23 miles per hour. Drivers should expect delays and use caution in the area.
