Former CofC pitcher Smith Suffers Serious Injuries in Boating Accident

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- College of Charleston senior right-handed pitcher Grant Smith was involved in a boating accident on Monday, May 31 in which he suffered a significant spinal cord injury announced head coach Chad Holbrook. He is currently in a critical care unit near his home in North Carolina receiving treatment. Coach Holbrook and the athletics department will continue to update our community with information on his condition as it is provided by his family.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Grant and his family during this difficult time,” Coach Holbrook said. “Grant is an incredible kid with an infectious personality and he is beloved by his teammates. We will be with him every step of the way.”
Those interested in offering financial support to Grant and his family during this time may make a donation via the GoFundMe set up for his medical expenses on his gofundme page.