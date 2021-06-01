Gamecocks Regional opens Friday afternoon in Columbia

Virginia is coming off an ACC Tournament semifinal finish and are led on the mound by Andrew Abbott, who has an 8-5 record with a 2.63 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 89 innings pitched. Old Dominion earned the top seed in the regional after its win in the Conference USA Tournament, defeating Louisiana Tech on their home field. Kyle Battle leads ODU with 18 home runs on the year. Jacksonville won the Atlantic Sun Tournament, defeating Liberty in the final. Ruben Someillan leads the Dolphins with a .303 batting average.