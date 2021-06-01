Hollywood holding election for town council seats

By Riley Bean | June 1, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 8:21 AM

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Hollywood says they are holding a municipal election for three town council seats.

Town officials say the polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

Registered voters in the Town of Hollywood can go and vote at the three locations: C.C. Blaney Elementary School, The Hollywood’s Senior Center located on Highway 162, and Wide Awake Park on Trexler Avenue.

Election officials say a resident’s precinct will decide their polling location.

