Hollywood holding election for town council seats

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Hollywood says they are holding a municipal election for three town council seats.
Town officials say the polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
Registered voters in the Town of Hollywood can go and vote at the three locations: C.C. Blaney Elementary School, The Hollywood’s Senior Center located on Highway 162, and Wide Awake Park on Trexler Avenue.
Election officials say a resident’s precinct will decide their polling location.
