Lowcountry Rep. Nancy Mace’s property vandalized for second time

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A member of the U.S. House of Representatives is the victim of vandalism at her own home.
Congresswoman Nancy Mace represents South Carolina District 1 and she says this is actually the second time her property has been vandalized.
The congresswoman says she woke up to vulgar language spray-painted outside her home on Daniel Island. Mace says some of the graffiti was also on her home.
The City of Charleston’s Code Enforcement Team is reportedly helping to clean it off.
Mace says it’s sad and a testimony to all the rhetoric happening in politics nowadays.
“At some point, we’ve got to just hit pause and say this is not okay,” Mace said. “Attacking someone’s property, attacking someone’s family - I don’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat - nobody deserves this. First it was my car in the middle of my campaign, now it’s my house where my kids live.”
Mace says she’s trying to collect as much camera footage, as she can for the police. She says she wants whoever is responsible to be prosecuted.
