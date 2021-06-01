Non-profit opens book drive for Lowcountry students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A month-long book drive is kicking off to support children in the Lowcountry and to honor one of the victims of the Mother Emanuel AME Church Shooting.
The organization, Reading Partners, is asking people to donate new and gently used children’s books to support the Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation.
Hurd worked for the Charleston County Public Library system for 31 years and was one of victims in the Mother Emanuel shooting in 2015.
Organizers of the event say they are looking for books that would suit kindergarten through fifth-grade readers.
Drop off points are located at six Charleston County Public Library’s branch libraries:
- Dorchester Road Regional Library – 6325 DorchesterRoad, North Charleston
- Main Library – 68 Calhoun Street, Charleston
- Baxter Patrick/James Island – 1858 Grimball Road, Charleston
- Wando/Mt. Pleasant – 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant
- Bees Ferry/West Ashley – 3035 Sanders Road, Charleston
- John Dart – 1067 King Street, Charleston
Drop off points at three Mellow Mushroom locations:
- Mellow Mushroom North Charleston - 4855 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
- Mellow Mushroom West Ashley - 19 Magnolia Rd., Charleston
Drop off points at three Berkeley County Library locations:
- Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Dr., Daniel Island
- Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Dr., Hanahan
- Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Rd, Goose Creek
This book drive is in partnership with Charleston County Public Library, Berkeley County Public Library, Mellow Mushroom and Live 5 News.
