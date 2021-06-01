Rain chances on the way up for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is the first day of June which means it’s the first day of the 2021 Hurricane Season. Thankfully, everything is quiet right now in the Atlantic Basin and no tropical development is expected over the next week or so. Back here at home, our rain chances will start to increase as we slide into a more typical June weather pattern. That means a return to warmer days, along with higher humidity and higher rain chances. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out for the rest of the day. Higher rain chances are on the way Wednesday through next week as tropical moisture moves into the area. Scattered showers and storms will be possible each day with higher humidity.