SC reports 116 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases and 63 probable cases in the most recent round of tests.
The state reported three confirmed and one probable death from the disease. Two of the deaths were reported in the Lowcountry. One involved an elderly patient in Charleston County and the other involved an elderly patient in Berkeley County, DHEC said.
That brings the state’s totals to 491,760 confirmed cases, 101,502 probable cases, 8,575 confirmed deaths and 1,161 probable deaths.
Tuesday’s report included results from 6,265 tests with a 2.6% positive rate.
DHEC says more than 7.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
