State officials: Hurricane season has begun

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is urging residents to prepare in the event of a hurricane.
Tuesday marks the official start of Hurricane Season and Emergency Management officials want residents to make sure they stay safe this year.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says residents should have a basic disaster supplies kit.
Within the kit, Emergency Management says residents should have a first aid kit, fresh water bottles, batteries and flashlights, a radio, and some food.
The state says some resources like shelters might still be operating on a limited capacity because of the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.