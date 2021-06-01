State takeover of Williamsburg Co. schools to enter 3rd year

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - When Williamsburg County students enter their classrooms this fall, their schools will be entering their third year under control of the state’s Department of Education.
The state stepped in after the district failed to meet state standards back in 2018.
Kingstree High School is one of the locations listed as unsatisfactory in the 2018-2019 school report card. The state stepped in for the board and appointed a new superintendent, but the most recent data shows not a lot of progress has been made.
Part of the issue concerns the pandemic which caused testing the state uses to measure progress to be waived.
Williamsburg County School District Rose Wilder said they have addressed several major special services issues. She said there were 64 non-compliance issues when she took over and that number had dropped to just two today.
However, many of the measurements used to determine if students are on track have actually gotten worse since 2018. Wilder says the preliminary data from this year paints a positive picture for elementary school students but those numbers have not yet been released. At the high school level Wilder says there is a lot of room for improvement.
“They have less opportunity to have exposure to advance placement course and college prep course and so forth,” Wilder said. “That’s a major challenge we have in rural school districts to attract AP teachers or CP teachers so if you are asking me if I am comfortable with the course level that our middle and high schools have access to, no I am not.”
There is still an elected school board in Williamsburg County, but there is no formal relationship with the superintendent. But one board member said they have not seen any improvement since the state took over.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.